A 27-year-old man in New Hampshire is facing decades behind bars after being accused of killing his own mother, allegedly beating the 57-year-old woman to death inside of her home while she was “screaming for her life.” A grand jury in Hillsborough County District Court on Friday returned an indictment against Grant DeGiacomo on two alternative counts of second-degree murder in the death of Christine DeGiacomo, according to authorities.

The indictment was announced in a joint press release from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark Hall.

According to the release, prosecutors are accusing DeGiacomo of killing his mother “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life” by allegedly “striking her repeatedly on July 5, 2023 in Hudson, New Hampshire.”

Prosecutors provided additional details about the night of the alleged attack in a previous press release. According to the release, officers with the Hudson Police Department and Hudson Fire personnel at about 9:45 p.m. on July 6 responded to a 911 call regarding a possible domestic disturbance at a home located at 35 Shoal Creek Road, which is about 40 miles northwest of Boston, Massachusetts.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders entered the home and found Christine DeGiacomo inside suffering from “a traumatic injury,” per the release. Emergency Medical Services personnel rushed her to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for emergency medical treatment where she unfortunately succumbed to her wounds and was pronounced dead.

Grant DeGiacomo was soon after arrested in connection to his mother’s death, with authorities alleging that he killed her by “repeatedly striking her in the head.” A subsequent autopsy performed by Deputy Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Mitchell Weinberg determined that Christine DeGiacomo’s manner of death was a homicide and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen, authorities announced less than a week after the attack.

One of Christine DeGiacomo’s neighbors, who shared a wall with the now-deceased woman’s townhouse, spoke to The Lowell Sun about what he heard that night.

The neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, told the newspaper that he could hear an argument taking place next door on the night of the attack. He reportedly said that the argument seemed rather typical but then escalated quickly.

“And all the sudden it went from that, to us hearing banging,” he said.

Then immediately after, he said it sounded like Christine DeGiacomo was “screaming for her life.”

“It escalated just like that, and I was probably on the phone with 911 within 30 seconds,” the neighbor said.

This is not the suspect’s first run-in with the law. Grant DeGiacomo in January 2020 was arrested and charged with reckless conduct for allegedly getting drunk and firing a handgun inside of the same home where his mother was killed, police said. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to complete a substance abuse program.

Grant DeGiacomo is currently being held without bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 28.

