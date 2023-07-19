Mom arrested after 11-year-old she’d tortured for years broke through wall of locked closet and jumped from second-floor window to ‘escape’ home: Police

A 39-year-old adoptive mother in Georgia was arrested last week after police say she spent years torturing, caging, and abusing her 11-year-old son, who was found earlier this month running through the streets covered in scars after escaping the home by breaking through a wall and jumping out of a second-story window.

Chole Lyn Jackson-Jones was taken into custody last Thursday and charged with three counts each of cruelty to children and false imprisonment, as well as charges of aggravated assault, reckless conduct, battery, and contributing to the dependency of a minor, records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Newnan Police Department, officers at about 6:41 p.m. on July 5 responded to a call regarding an 11-year-old boy who was running on the street and appeared to be frightened when he was found by a couple of good Samaritans.

Upon arriving at the scene in the Bullsboro Crossing subdivision, first responders spoke with both the child and the good Samaritans who continued to wait with him. During their interactions, the detectives speaking with the child said they noticed a plethora of suspicious scars and markings on the child’s body that appeared to be “consistent with long-term abuse and neglect.”

The good Samaritans who called the police on the victim’s behalf reportedly told investigators that when they came across the victim, one of the first things he did was ask them for food.

Jackson-Jones was taken into custody on July 13 and the victim was placed in the custody of the Georgia Department of Family and Children’s Services.

A copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by the Newnan Times-Herald provided disturbing details about the alleged abuse the victim was forced to endure at the hands of Jackson-Jones, with police referring to the treatment as “torture.”

According to the report, investigators recovered explicit photographic and video evidence of abuse on Jackson-Jones’ cellphone, including alleged photographs depicting the victim’s “injured genitalia,” as well as multiple photos of him completely naked and being tied up, punched, slapped, and kicked.

Police said the boy was also filmed as he was forced to do household chores in the nude, forced to eat from the floor without using his hands, and was assaulted by another child while scrubbing the bathroom floor. Other images allegedly showed him standing naked in a bathtub with a bloody lip and passing out while eating food in the middle of the night.

In an interview with investigators, the victim said that he lived with several other children in the home and that Jackson-Jones often encouraged them to mock and taunt him while he was undergoing his punishments, per the Times-Herald.

He reportedly claimed that the punishments were often physically abusive and that Jackson-Jones would allegedly use her hands to strangle him, gag his mouth to prevent him from communicating, and tie him to a chair. Additionally, the victim said Jackson-Jones would allegedly lock him inside his bedroom or bedroom closet — which both had the doorknobs reversed so they were locked from the outside — forcing him to spend hours in the dark without light, food, water, or a toilet.

The boy said he finally had to “break through the sheetrock wall, crawl through the framing studs and jump from a second-floor window to escape the residence,” police wrote, according to Atlanta NBC affiliate WXIA-TV.

Jackson-Jones is currently being held at the Coweta County Jail without bond. Authorities have reportedly said they expect more charges to be filed against her in the case.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]