An Ohio man who was released from jail early last month quickly found himself back behind bars after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend — who threatened to leave him — before telling cops she died by suicide.

Ezekiel James, 20, was indicted Tuesday on charges of murder and felonious assault in the death of his 18-year-old girlfriend Haiden Babiuch in Oregon, Ohio, which is near Toledo, court records show. James shot Babiuch to death on Dec. 6 at his home in the 300 block of Crestway Drive. According to an arrest report obtained by local ABC affiliate WTVG, James had just been released from jail days earlier after he violated parole stemming from previous weapons and tampering with evidence convictions.

Records show he admitted to his parole officer that he possessed a firearm and was thrown back in jail. He was released Dec. 2. Four days later his girlfriend was dead.

He reportedly told police that Babiuch committed suicide. But when pressed about why, he said the only thing wrong was their relationship. James' family members said he was upset that Babiuch had cheated on him when he was behind bars. She previously contemplated leaving the home, which belonged to James' family, but she was talked out of it.

Cops released James as they investigated but arrested him after a medical examiner determined her death was a homicide.

Babiuch worked for Amazon, her obituary said.

"She was a loving and outspoken friend with a bubbly personality. She loved watching scary movies and fishing with her family," the obituary said.

James remains at the Wood County Jail without bond. He is awaiting arraignment on the murder charges.