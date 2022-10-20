Male ‘Friend’ Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Young Woman Who Beat Him at Basketball

Police said they caught the man accused of shooting and killing a young woman for beating him at basketball. Officers in Dallas, Texas, announced on Thursday that they arrested Cameron Hogg, 31, for murdering Asia Womack, 21.

“On October 3, 2022, at approximately 7:40 p.m., Dallas Police were called to a shooting in the 4100 block of Hamilton Avenue,” cops previously wrote. “The preliminary investigation shows when officers arrived they found Asia Womack, 21, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took Womack to an area hospital where she died.”

Womack’s family has said she beat him at pickup basketball at a park up the street from her home, according to KDFW

The man took his children and brother home, then returned to the park and shot Asia five times, Womack’s family said. Asia was shot in the South Dallas neighborhood — on Hamilton Avenue near the park.

“This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s,” her mother Andrea Womack told the outlet. “She’s eaten with the man. She’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.”

“But this is so senseless,” Pastor John Delley said. “You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball.”

“We’re taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,” Asia’s aunt Juanita Smith said, according to KXAS.

Asia Womack had played basketball at James Madison High School.

“Asia, affectionally known as ‘Fat Baby’ has a passion for basketball since a early age,” stated her obituary. “Asia was designed like no other. Her gift was expressed through her love for basketball. She had a big heart filled with so much love, joy, and laughter. She had a smile that could brighten your day. Asia was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Church under the pastoral leadership of Bishop David E. Martin. She was an active participant in the Generation Next Ministry and the Youth Providence Ministry.”

“I believe in forgiveness, but justice needs to be served,” Smith said of the murder.

[Image via Dallas Police Department]

