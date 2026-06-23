A Connecticut woman gave birth to a baby boy and placed him in a dumpster in a remote area while he was still alive in hopes that no one would find him, according to police.

Dominique Harrison, 28, stands accused of murder of a victim less than 16 years old, the Danbury Police Department said. Stamford police began investigating in 2018 after finding the baby's remains. Investigators determined that the baby had been killed in Danbury. Cops arrested Harrison last week — eight years after the baby was discovered.

Authorities have not disclosed the baby's cause of death or how they linked the newborn to Harrison, and they have not explained why it took nearly a decade to make an arrest. But prosecutors are certain she murdered the newborn, they said at her arraignment Monday.

"Your Honor, the case before you paints a picture of a level of depravity that is nearly inconceivable," Deputy Assistant State's Attorney Mary Caitlin Harding said, according to a courtroom report from local Fox affiliate WTIC.

Harrison allegedly admitted that she put her son in the dumpster.

"The facts allege she put that newborn baby son alive in a dumpster in a remote area so that no one could save that baby's life," Harding said, per WTIC.

Harding also said that Harrison's interviews with police after her arrest yielded "additional investigations" that could lead to more charges. She argued Harrison is a threat to society and asked the judge for a high bond.

"The facts all will point to the fact that this defendant murdered her newborn child," she said.

Harrison's attorney Ryan McGuigan said she is not a danger to the public and asked for a lower bond.

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"She had been active in the community and has been able to maintain full-time employment," McGuigan said.

A judge set Harrison's bond at $2.5 million. Harrison is slated to appear in court on July 31.