A California landlord allegedly executed his tenant with a MAC-10 submachine gun so he could sell his property, according to a lawsuit. The tenant's family says the landlord lit a fire on top of the victim's car and then ambushed him when he came outside to put it out.

The landlord, Philippe Chagniot, is accused of shooting Eric Bigone to death in May outside the San Francisco home from which he was trying to evict him. Chagniot has been charged with homicide with special circumstances of lying in wait, possession of a silencer, and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

A complaint filed by Bigone's son says Chagniot tried to "Ellis Act" the 58-year-old, meaning he wanted to evict him from the property in question and remove it from the rental market. However, "they did not, in fact, undertake steps to 'Ellis Act' the premises," according to the complaint.

"This was a fraudulent subterfuge calculated to induce Bigone to vacate the premises," the document alleges. "[Chagniot] repeatedly told Bigone that they needed to sell their property and that he had to vacate."

Between January and May, Chagniot and his wife "repeatedly threatened" to have Bigone, who lived with his son, removed as part of a "campaign of harassment," the complaint says. The couple allegedly "became frustrated" that their attempts to cause Bigone to vacate the premises were not working.

"As a result, [Chagniot and his wife] conspired to murder Bigone so that they could sell the premises," the complaint charges. "On the morning of May 17, 2026, [Chagniot and his wife] put their plan to murder Bigone into action."

At around 5 a.m., Chagniot allegedly "put on dark clothing and a mask" that covered his face and rode a bicycle to the premises armed with a Military Armament Corporation Model 10 rifle, commonly known as a "MAC-10." The weapon was equipped with a silencer and a high-capacity magazine, according to the complaint and police.

"In an attempt to further conceal himself, and by way of planning and laying in wait for Bigone, defendant Chagniot spray painted several cameras in the area," the complaint alleges. "Chagniot then lit a fire on top of Bigone's car, which was parked in front of the premises."

Chagniot allegedly "hid and waited for Bigone to exit the premises in order to ambush him," according to the complaint. When Bigone exited his home to put out the fire, Chagniot allegedly shot Bigone in the back of the head with the silenced MAC-10.

"Bigone then fell to the ground," the complaint says. "Chagniot stood over Bigone and shot him again."

After allegedly murdering Bigone, the complaint says, Chagniot "casually rode off on his bicycle to his home in the Marina District to meet with his wife." The couple reached out to Bigone's son after the shooting to "offer condolences and determine when he would be out of the premises," according to the complaint.

"It's extraordinarily callous," attorney Steve MacDonald, who is representing Bigone's son, told local ABC affiliate KGO. "It reminds me of 'The Sopranos.' Show up at funerals and offer condolences. Very sordid."

Bigone's son is seeking general, punitive and other damages from Chagniot and his wife. An attorney representing the couple has not responded to requests for comment on the case.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Office, Chagniot remains in custody and has a hearing set for Aug. 24.