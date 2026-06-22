A North Carolina woman allegedly slammed into a tree at 111 mph while fleeing from cops, killing her three sons who were unsecured in the car.

Megan Symone Scott, 31, faces three counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of her sons Jae'Coda Thomas, 3, Ju'Mari Thomas, 6, and Jack Thomas, 8, along with numerous other charges.

The ordeal began as a domestic violence incident on June 3 in the 100 block of S. Eastern Boulevard in Fayetteville, an arrest affidavit said.

Scott and her boyfriend were apparently arguing over money he wanted to send to one of his other children when she allegedly bit him in the arm as they sat in her car. He got out of the car and she began driving toward him, cops said.

He tried to get out of the way but allegedly ended up on her hood before he fell to the ground. He ran away before she could injure him further, cops said.

Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Scott and later pulled her over during a traffic stop. They ordered her to exit the car, but she allegedly took off, striking two cops, who suffered minor injuries in the process. Scott fled in her Kia Forte at speeds reaching 111 mph with her three kids in the car, the affidavit stated.

As Scott drove down State Road 53, she crossed the centerline, overcorrected and left the road before she smashed into a tree. She was ejected from the Kia, along with two of her sons. Two of the kids were pronounced dead at the scene while a third was airlifted to a hospital, where he died.

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None of the kids were wearing seat belts or in car seats as required, cops allege.

The family of the three kids has started a GoFundMe to raise funds for their funerals.

"The pain and grief we are experiencing is unimaginable, and we are struggling to find the strength to move forward," the description reads.

Scott remains in the Cumberland County Jail without bond. Her next court date is set for July 7.