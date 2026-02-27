A Tennessee woman is behind bars after trying to kill her ex-boyfriend when she found him with another woman, Volunteer State police say.

Ateariny Boyd, 20, stands accused of two counts each of attempted murder in the first degree and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, as well as one count of vandalism causing between $2,500 and $10,000 in damage and violating bail.

The incident occurred on Feb. 18, along Driver Street in the South Memphis neighborhood of Memphis.

Police responded to a shooting early that morning, and found the two victims waiting, according to a police report obtained by Memphis-based CBS affiliate WREG.

The victim and her boyfriend told law enforcement that the pair was at the man's house when they heard banging on the window and front door around 6 a.m., according to law enforcement.

The female victim said she heard a woman outside yelling at her boyfriend for having another woman inside the house, police said.

When the yelling stopped, the victim heard glass break, authorities said. This noise caused the victim to walk outside where she allegedly saw Boyd hitting the windshield of her Volkswagen Jetta with what she described as a large piece of metal, according to law enforcement.

On top of that, the four tires on the car had been slashed and flattened, the victim told police. Still, the victim was able to get into her Jetta and drive away, police said. Once she left, however, the defendant allegedly followed her in a Nissan.

During the chase, Boyd allegedly pulled up beside the Jetta, rolled down her window, and fired several shots at the other woman — ultimately striking the rear of the vehicle, authorities said.

Once the bullets made contact with the car, the victim scrambled out of the driver's seat, into the passenger seat, and out the passenger side door, police said. She jumped out of the Jetta just before the car ran into a wooden pole, according to law enforcement. Police estimated the total damage to the vehicle around $2,500.

During an interview with investigators, the man who lives in the house said that his ex-girlfriend came over and banged on the front door because he was with another woman. The man added that he heard a gunshot and went outside to see his girlfriend's Jetta crashed into a wooden pole near the corner of Driver Street and Richmond Avenue.

The boyfriend said he then got in his vehicle and tried to back out but then saw Boyd park her vehicle, get out, and fire two shots before getting back into her Nissan and fleeing the scene, police said.

Two bullet casings were found in front of the man's home, according to law enforcement.

The male victim later identified the defendant in a lineup, police said.

The defendant was arrested on Wednesday and is currently detained in the Shelby County Jail on $310,000 bond, records show.

She is slated to next appear in court on March 13.