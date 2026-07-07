A Minnesota man will spend significant time behind bars after shooting another man in the face while he was out looking for his sister, according to law enforcement in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

On Monday, Ibrahim Ali Mohamed, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault, court records show.

Under the terms of his plea deal, the defendant is facing between seven years and 10 years, nine months in prison, according to the Dakota County District Attorney's Office.

The underlying incident occurred on May 10, 2025, at Kelley Park in Apple Valley, a medium-sized suburb of the Twin Cities located roughly 20 miles due south of Minneapolis.

That day, Mohamed was searching for his sister in the park because he was unable to reach her, according to court documents obtained by Minneapolis-based NBC affiliate KARE.

The defendant, with a group of friends in tow, was looking for his sister in the park because he could see her location on his cellphone, according to the court documents.

At one point, however, Mohamed got into an argument with a different group of people, authorities said. Meanwhile, the defendant's sister saw him coming and one of her own friends tried to intervene, prosecutors said.

The sister's friend went to stop Mohamed from pulling out his gun, allegedly to no avail. Then, the defendant began hitting people with the firearm, according to law enforcement.

After this, the incident spiraled into violence, police said, with Mohamed allegedly chasing people away while brandishing his gun, according to court documents obtained by St. Paul-based ABC affiliate KSTP.

A while later, the victim received a message that said, "If you don't come back, I'm going to kill your friend," the criminal complaint reads.

The 18-year-old who received the warning apparently returned to the park.

While he was driving onto the grounds, the defendant fired his gun at the vehicle and the victim was hit in the face, police said.

Mohamed, for his part, had earlier argued the vehicle was speeding into the park, that he did not know who they were, and that someone inside had fired at him first. But investigators found no evidence anyone other than the defendant fired a weapon during the incident.

In all, 10 shots were fired, police said. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries requiring surgery to his face, neck, and chest.

The defendant is slated to be sentenced on Oct. 7.