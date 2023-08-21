A 41-year-old man in Tennessee has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, leaving authorities searching for her 15-year-old grandson, whom she had custody over and who has not been heard from since her death. Herman Hollins-Brown was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of abuse of a corpse in the fatal shooting of Anneria Turman, jail records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

According to a press release from the Memphis Police Department, officers at about 5:22 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17 responded to a “man down” call at an area located at Silas Road and Eyers Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found an adult female victim — later identified as Turman — suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into Turman’s death led authorities to a home located in the 4000 block of Glenbrook Avenue, which is about half a block away from where Turman’s body was found. There, police located Hollins-Brown, identified in the release as Turman’s boyfriend, and took him into custody. At the time of his arrest, police said Brown was in possession of Turman’s 2013 white Chrysler 200.

Additionally, police said they have been “unable to locate Turman’s grandson, Syquavius Hoyett.”

The department on Saturday morning issued an Endangered Child Alert for Syquavius, whom they described as a “15-year-old Black male, 5’5″ tall, 125 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.” Police said he has not been seen or heard from since Aug. 16.

A copy of the probable cause affidavit obtained by Memphis ABC affiliate ABC24 provided additional details about Turman’s death.

According to the report, an autopsy performed on Turman by the county medical examiner revealed that she was killed by a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

When police entered Hollins-Brown’s home, they reportedly wrote that they observed what appeared to be blood smeared on his concrete floor. Hollins-Brown was not initially at the Glenbrook Avenue home when police arrived, but he was reportedly spotted driving past the residence in Turman’s vehicle shortly after investigators obtained a warrant to search his home.

Police reportedly conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. When officers approached the car, they reportedly saw what appeared to be blood on the trunk and back bumper. Hollins-Brown was allegedly driving the vehicle and he was then arrested.

Additionally, as police were taking Hollins-Brown into custody, members of his family reportedly began showing up at his residence. Police said they heard him tell some of those family members, “I’m going to be gone for a while.”

A search of Hollins-Brown’s home reportedly revealed blood spatter in multiple rooms and a metallic fragment from a bullet. Police also said they found Turman’s purse and her cellphone, both of which were located next to what appeared to be blood.

Hollins-Brown is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding Syqavius’ whereabouts to contact MPD detectives at (901) 545 2677 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1 800 TBI-FIND.

