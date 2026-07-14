A 23-year-old man in Utah is accused of taunting a "recent acquaintance" with a barrage of threatening text messages before showing up outside the victim's home, luring him outside, and fatally stabbing him.

Jaxson Clift is facing one count each of aggravated murder, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, and criminal mischief in the slaying of a 28-year-old man outside a Springville residence.

According to a news release from the Springville Police Department, officers responded to a reported stabbing at the address at about 3:15 a.m. on July 11.

"Personnel arrived on scene and discovered a 28-year-old male victim who had been stabbed and was in critical condition," the release states. "The man was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Springville officers and detectives conducted an investigation, identified and located the suspect, who was arrested without incident with the assistance of the Utah County Major Crimes Unit and the Metro SWAT Team."

Authorities identified the suspect as Clift.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX provided additional details about the incident.

According to the document, the victim's girlfriend told officers he had been arguing with Clift before the attack. She said the victim received a text message, went outside, and returned moments later bleeding. Ring doorbell footage allegedly captured the victim leaving the house, getting into a physical altercation with another person and then stumbling back inside while injured.

Investigators also examined the victim's cellphone and found an escalating exchange of text messages between the two men that began the previous afternoon, Salt Lake City CBS affiliate KUTV reported.

The conversation reportedly began at 4:54 p.m. on July 10 when Clift allegedly sent the victim an address in Bluffdale. About an hour later, the victim replied that he was on his way. Police later learned the two men had been together that night during an unrelated traffic stop.

Hours later, the messages turned increasingly hostile, with Clift texting the victim, "why you scared," followed by, "pull back up."

Minutes later, he allegedly wrote, "Pull up where I work you'll have more problems than me I promise you that."

Clift then sent another series of messages: "That's ok I know where you work I'll see you soon," followed by, "I'll see you soon."

At about 3 a.m., Clift allegedly texted, "Good luck finding me lmaoo," before sending the victim his own home address and asking, "Mean anything to you?" A short time later, investigators say Clift sent a photograph showing the victim's car parked in the driveway.

The victim finally responded at 3:11 a.m. with, "That's koo," then, "I'll see you soon."

Police believe the victim went outside shortly afterward. A witness called 911 at about 3:15 a.m. to report the stabbing.

The affidavit alleges Clift continued sending messages even after the attack. At 3:14 a.m., he allegedly wrote, "Don't play for I'll have that whole place shut up. Feel bad for your moms and your auntie."

The final message, sent at 3:24 a.m., read: "I'd leave it alone if I were you tryin to play an all that s—."

Investigators also determined that three vehicles outside the victim's home had multiple slashed tires. Surveillance video from a neighboring residence appears to show the tires being cut around the time of the killing, according to the affidavit. Police reportedly estimated the damage at roughly $1,800.

After executing a search warrant, detectives observed injuries on Clift's arms, hands and legs that they said were consistent with a recent fight, including abrasions, dried blood on one leg, a cut to a finger and a drop of blood on the top of one shoe. The knife believed to have been used in the stabbing has not been recovered, and investigators believe it may have been discarded, hidden or cleaned.

Clift's roommate allegedly told detectives Clift returned home around 5 a.m. looking dirty, washed his hands and instructed the roommate to tell police he was not there if officers came looking for him.

"Our hearts go out to the victim's family and friends for their tragic loss," the Springville Police Department said in announcing the arrest.

Clift is currently being held without bond, jail records show.