A Florida woman is out on bond after police said she threatened to kill a pest control salesman who came to her house.

Cecilia Ross, 62, was charged with aggravated assault and booked into the Lee County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of threatening the life of a door-to-door pest control salesman. According to a booking report reviewed by Law&Crime, the salesman was working in Ross' neighborhood close to her home in Lehigh Acres, Florida, when Ross pulled up next to him in her black Nissan SUV. With her window rolled down, Ross allegedly produced a black Ruger SR22 handgun, pointed it at him, and told him to never come to her house again.

According to the booking report, deputies from the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from the salesman around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and found him in an intersection in the Lehigh Acres neighborhood. The salesman, who said he was working for Enviroguard Pest Control, said he was going from house to house on his "one-wheel" hoverboard when he saw a black Nissan SUV approaching him from behind.

The driver, later identified as Ross, reportedly stopped and rolled down her window. Ross then allegedly produced her black Ruger SR22 handgun, pointed it at the salesman, and told him, "If you come back to my house, I will f—ing kill you. I'll f—ing shoot you." The salesman raised both his hands as if to surrender and started to ride away. He told police he feared for his life.

After Ross drove away, the salesman took photos of her SUV, including the license plate. He then hid near another home in the area until police arrived, believing that he was still in danger of being shot by Ross. Police said the salesman was "visibly shaking" while they spoke to him.

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Police executed a search warrant at Ross' home and found the handgun in her bedroom dresser drawer. Local ABC/NBC affiliate WZVN/WBBH reported that there were "no trespassing" signs outside Ross' home, including one that read, "Guarded three nights a week — you guess which nights."

Ross was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Lee County Jail. She posted $7,500 bond and was released on Wednesday. She is due to appear in court on Aug. 10.