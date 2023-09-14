A boyfriend showed up at a university dorm room where his girlfriend of two months lived, held her captive for days, raped the victim and waterboarded her after becoming enraged by texts and photos on her phone, authorities in Minnesota allege.

Keanu Avery Labatte, 19, allegedly began the series of sex attacks in the St. Catherine University dorm in St. Paul last Thursday, Sept. 7, after the victim refused to have sex with him. Investigators said that the Granite Falls resident confiscated the victim’s phone, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted, strangled, and beat her until Sunday morning — when she finally escaped by somehow persuading him to let her leave for some food.

The suspect had allegedly made threats to kill both the victim and her family members, and suggested he’d hold the victim at knifepoint just like he did to a previous girlfriend. At the time of the alleged days-long sex attack, Labatte was on probation in Yellow Medicine County for violating a harassment restraining order filed by the family of another victim, local ABC affiliate KSTP reported.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim told investigators she was so “terrified” that she “would just lay next to Labatte and not move for fear of what he would do to her.” She recalled the suspect moving a mattress inside the dorm room from the bed frame to the floor, so that the bed wouldn’t squeak as he committed the assaults.

By the weekend, the victim further said, the suspect put a washcloth over her face and started waterboarding her in a bathtub.

Crucially, the suspect apparently allowed the victim to leave the room to get food and even gave her back her phone on Sunday morning.

Instead of contacting the attacker on Snapchat and providing updates on her whereabouts as he demanded, the victim called for help, the complaint said.

When police arrived at the dorm room scene, the defendant was still there — and authorities said he had only one thing to say: “I plead the Fifth.”

Labatte is now charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct (three counts), threats of violence, and domestic assault by strangulation. Minnesota law defines first-degree criminal sexual conduct as: “sexual penetration with another person” when “circumstances existing at the time of the act cause the complainant to have a reasonable fear of imminent great bodily harm”; when the attacker “is armed with a dangerous weapon”; when the attacker “causes personal injury to the complainant” — and uses force or coercion to do so.

Authorities said that they found a knife inside a back pack in the dorm room.

The top charge is punishable by “not more than 30 years” upon conviction.

The defendant’s bail was reportedly set at $80,000 after appearing before a judge Tuesday. Law&Crime reached out to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office to inquire about Labatte’s custody status. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Labatte is still in jail custody.

