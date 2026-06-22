A Michigan man allegedly threatened to shoot nurses who were taking a break outside the hospital where they worked.

Walter Dwhite Smith, 31, is in custody at the Macomb County Jail after police said he threatened to "shoot" three nurses while he was on the phone with someone. According to records obtained by local news outlet Macomb Daily, Smith was walking around Henry Ford Hospital in Warren, Michigan, after midnight on June 3. Smith was reportedly "agitated" while having a conversation with someone on his phone when he walked past the hospital's emergency room ambulance bay, where three nurses were taking a break outside.

Macomb Daily reported that Smith arrived at the Detroit Federal Probation Office on June 2 for a random drug and alcohol test. He reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol days earlier, which was a violation of his probation in connection with previous charges, and was released. Hours later, he was reportedly outside the Henry Ford Hospital emergency room and having a heated conversation with an unknown person.

According to police, three nurses were taking a break outside the hospital at a table around 1 a.m. on June 3 when Smith walked past them. The nurses told police that Smith was "pacing" and "getting agitated on the phone" during an argument. As the tone of the call escalated, Smith allegedly approached the nurses at their break table.

Police said as Smith got closer to the nurses, he began yelling at the other person on the phone, "[Y]ou think I'm f—ing playing? I got three nurses here I can shoot."

Smith allegedly started counting down from "six" and produced a black handgun. The nurses told police that Smith pointed the gun at them and told them "if you take another step, I will shoot you." Smith then apparently got another call on his phone and left the scene on foot. After Smith left, one of the nurses called 911. Officers from the Warren Police Department located Smith later the same day and arrested him.

More from Law&Crime: 'Please don't, I have babies': Nurse speaking with husband on phone killed by 'manic' patient as she walks to her vehicle, lawsuit says

Smith was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, weapon possession by a prohibited person, brandishing a weapon in public, driving without a valid license, and three counts of felony firearm in connection with the June 3 incident. He remains in custody at the Macomb County Jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bond. According to jail records, he is being held on a detainer by the U.S. Marshals in the event that he posts bond.

His next court date is scheduled for June 25.