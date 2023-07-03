Husband flees after shooting wife multiple times, pushing her out of vehicle onto highway, police say

A North Carolina man is facing attempted murder charges after he shot his wife several times and pushed her out of the car, leaving her on the highway before fleeing the scene, police said.

Randall Lane Shropshire, 53, of Lincolnton, was driving with his wife in the evening on June 30 when a motorist who saw the incident called police to report what had allegedly happened.

Shropshire’s wife, Leandre Shropshire, was located by first responders and transported by ambulance to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

It is unclear what lead up to the incident and police have not said anything about motive.

Investigators closed a portion of Highway 321 while they examined the scene for evidence. They soon identified Shropshire as a person of interest in the case and began searching for him and the white car he was believed to be driving.

On July 1, the suspect’s phone pinged in Knox County, Tennessee, and officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office soon located the vehicle Shropshire was driving, police said.

Shropshire was hiding out in a first-floor room at the Oyo Hotel in Knoxville, WBIR reported.

“Knox County officers checked the area and located Shropshire at a nearby motel where he had barricaded himself in his room,” police said in a news release. “Officers negotiated with the suspect and took him into custody without incident.”

Shropshire is being held without bond at the Knox County Jail on a charge of felony attempted first-degree murder. He is awaiting an extradition hearing.

The defendant’s next hearing is scheduled for July 6, jail records show.

It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney in the case.

