A Michigan man was sentenced to prison for setting a person on fire while he was sleeping and streaming it on Facebook Live in what he described as a "prank gone wrong."

"I had an inferno on my back, basically," said victim Adrian Trimble while delivering an impact statement at Joseph Green's sentencing on Wednesday, according to local Fox affiliate WJBK. "I was burnt everywhere," Trimble recounted.

Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant sentenced Green to 20 years in prison after he pleaded no contest to charges related to the incident. He was charged with assault with intent to cause great bodily harm and arson of personal property damage.

Grant called out Green for his fire "prank" before delivering his punishment.

"I'm not calling you stupid, but that's a really stupid action," Grant said, per WJBK.

The tongue-lashing came in response to Green's claim during his chance to speak at his sentencing that his attack on Trimble was "just a prank gone wrong."

Prosecutors say Green lit pieces of paper towels on fire and threw them on Trimble after he fell asleep at his home. He also allegedly tried to set Trimble's "rear end" on fire, according to the victim's family.

Trimble told authorities that he kept trying to brush off the burning pieces before eventually waking up engulfed in flames.

"He was just taking a lighter and burning and burning various places in the room," Trimble's daughter, Ayana Trimble, said in court back in May, according to MLive.com. "He took a lighter and burned my dad's rear end. He burnt his rear end with a lighter."

Doctors hospitalized Trimble, who underwent three surgeries as a result of his injuries. He reportedly has epilepsy and suffered multiple seizures after the attack.

A GoFundMe launched by Ayana Trimble claims Green let Trimble suffer for "almost 12 hours" before police and paramedics were called. It says "many people" were at the residence where the fire attack took place and were "recording, laughing, and not stopping the vicious acts" being committed by Green.

"Instead, they encouraged it," Ayana Trimble says in the description. "Videos were sent to me of my father being tortured, trying to leave, being knocked down, set on fire, and beaten. No one helped him."