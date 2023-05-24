Fetty Wap sentenced to prison for drug ring conspiracy case

The rapper Fetty Wap (legal name Willie Junior Maxwell II) was sentenced to spend six years in prison and five years of post-release supervision on Wednesday for conspiring to distribute cocaine. He is the second of the six defendants to be sentenced in this case.

“On March 7, 2023, Judge Seybert sentenced Maxwell’s co-defendant Anthony Cyntje, a New Jersey correction officer, to 72 months’ imprisonment for his role in the drug trafficking conspiracy,” wrote prosecutors out of the Eastern District of New York. “Maxwell’s remaining four co-defendants pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.”

The remaining four are Anthony Leonardi, 49, Robert Leonardi, 28, Brian Sullivan, 27, and Kavaughn L. Wiggins, 28.

The defendants distributed more than 100 kilograms of drugs — cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and crack cocaine — across Long Island and New Jersey from June 2019 to June 2020, according to prosecutors. Getting the substances on the west coast, they had the drugs mailed or driven over, then stored in Suffolk County, New York, authorities said.

“The drugs were then distributed to dealers, who sold them on Long Island and in New Jersey,” prosecutors wrote. “Five of the defendants also used firearms to protect their drug organization and distribution chain. Defendants Anthony Leonardi, Robert Leonardi, Brian Sullivan, and Kavaughn Wiggins participated in the purchase and transportation of the narcotics from the west coast to the east coast where they were processed, stored and ultimately resold. Maxwell was a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization, and Cyntje transported kilograms of cocaine from Long Island to New Jersey.”

Under search warrants, authorities uncovered approximately $1.5 million in cash, 16 kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of heroin, “numerous fentanyl pills,” two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition.

