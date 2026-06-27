A father in North Carolina is accused of hurting his toddler child so badly that the victim had a spinal fracture and brain bleed and needed to have part of their skull removed to save their life.

Kiran Pasunuri, 44, faces two counts each of intentional child abuse causing serious bodily injury and negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury, according to court records reviewed by Law&Crime.

The defendant is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

It was June 2, and Pasunuri was with his 2-year-old child in Wake County, which is in the center of the state and home to the state capital of Raleigh. At some point, the defendant allegedly attacked the toddler.

Despite the child's "immediately apparent" injuries, Pasunuri did not call for help right away, an arrest warrant states. He caused "continued pain and suffering," an ongoing brain bleed in the child, and further injury, authorities said.

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The child also had "compression fractures" of their vertebrae, yet Pasunuri reportedly did not offer medical attention to the child. Finally, at some point, the child was brought to a local hospital and seen by doctors.

Lifesaving measures needed to be taken, including surgically removing part of the child's skull, authorities said. Officers with the Garner Police Department investigated the incident, and on Thursday, they arrested the father.

The child's current health status is not listed in the arrest warrant. Pasunuri has been ordered by a judge not to have any contact with his child.

Pasunuri is scheduled to appear in court for the first time on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.