Police say a suspect wanted in the brutal beating of a woman found unconscious at an Oregon home is “extremely dangerous” and may be using online dating apps to lure additional victims.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, has a history of violence against women, including a previous conviction in Nevada for holding his girlfriend captive for two weeks, records show.

“It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color,” Grants Pass police authorities said on Sunday. “The Grants Pass Police Department asks the public to pay particular attention to Foster’s facial structure and eyes since those features are very difficult to change. Additional photos of Foster, as they become available, will be released to assist in his identification.”

Police located the unidentified victim after responding to a home in the 2100 block of Shane Way.

“Upon arrival, officers found a female victim who had been bound and severely beaten into unconsciousness,” officers said. “The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.”

Authorities did not identify her. They determined Foster to be their suspect and warned the public that he is “known to be armed and should be considered extremely dangerous.”

The vehicle Foster was said to be driving, was later found with no sign of the suspect, leading officials to say he likely got help fleeing the area.

Investigators have since arrested Wolf Creek resident Tina Marie Jones, 68, amid executing a search warrant in the 1300 block of Sunny Valley Loop. They accused her of hindering prosecution. She remains at the Josephine County Jail as of Monday morning, records show.

Authorities claim Foster is “actively using” online dating apps to contact unsuspecting people, possibly luring them into helping him escape or potentially victimize them, officers said.

“The Grants Pass Police Department wants the community to be extra safe while this predator is still at large and also advised that anyone assisting Ben Foster with his escape will face potential prosecution,” officers said.

Foster is wanted for attempted murder, kidnapping, and assault.

From police:

The Grants Pass Police Department has established a Tip-Line and is offering a $2,500.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of Benjamin Obadiah Foster. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grants Pass Police Tip-Line at 541-237-5607. Citizens should not approach this extremely dangerous suspect and call 9-1-1.

Las Vegas police said in 2019 that Foster kidnapped his girlfriend and held her captive for two weeks, according to KVVU. He allegedly physically attacked her, shaved her head, periodically tied her up with zip ties and duct tape, wrapped her up like a “taco” with a rug and bound her with bungee cords, and forced her to take an unknown medication to keep her subdued.

The woman finally escaped on Oct. 2 of that year, convincing him they had to go shopping for groceries. Then, when he stopped the vehicle so her dog could use the bathroom, she ran to a Family Dollar, asking employees if there was anywhere to hide. When told there wasn’t, she ran out the back, arrived at a nearby apartment complex, and found help with a resident, who drove her to the hospital.

She had injuries including two black eyes, seven broken ribs, and various scratches and abrasions, authorities said. The woman told investigators that she believed him to be paranoid. He “lost his mind, is mentally ill, and does not take any medications for his mental illness,” she believed.

“Foster also told her that she had cameras hiding all inside the residence that watch him to include the microwave,” authorities wrote, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Foster then became very physical with her.”

Officers said he was trained in mixed martial arts.

Online records show Foster pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2021, to battery with substantial bodily harm, and battery constituting domestic violence. He was sentenced to between 30 months and 12 months in prison, with time served credit of 729 days, which is just over 24 months.

