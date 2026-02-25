Two day care workers in Illinois were arrested after they were allegedly recorded abusing several children in their care, using a notebook and other objects to strike the children, smacking them in the face, and dragging them around on the floor. Jessica Murillo, 36, and Izabella Thompson, 23, were taken into custody this week and charged with a spate of crimes in connection with the allegations.

Murillo is charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery and 12 misdemeanor counts of battery — making physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature. Thompson is facing four misdemeanor counts of the same battery charge.

The defendants worked at A Mother's Touch Learning Academy in the 1600 block of Rand Road in Des Plaines, which is about 15 miles northwest of Chicago. The instances of abuse allegedly took place from early to mid-November, according to a news release from the Des Plaines Police Department.

The investigation began when a parent of one of the children contacted the directors of the day care regarding "an incident in which a child care provider allegedly sprayed a child in the face with water." The directors launched an internal investigation, which included immediately reviewing surveillance footage and contacting the state Department of Child and Family Services. Both Murillo and Thompson were also suspended from the business.

"Day care directors continued their investigation and discovered additional video evidence of Murillo and Thompson battering multiple children between November 3 and November 19, 2025," police wrote in the release. "On November 24, 2025, the directors, accompanied by one of the child's parents, went to the Des Plaines Police Department and filed a formal report."

The department investigated and learned that Murillo and Thompson had allegedly battered a total of seven boys between the ages of 4 and 5. Police said that while the "nature of the contact varied," none of the children suffered severe physical injuries or required medical attention.

The charges against Murillo involve allegations of her "striking a child in the face with a notebook, dragging a 4-year-old male across the floor by his foot (causing his head to strike the ground), and striking another child in the face multiple times with an open hand." She is currently scheduled to make her first appearance at the Second District Municipal Court in Skokie on Wednesday.

Police did not include any specifics about the allegations against Thompson. She is currently scheduled to appear in court on March 30.

"Our hearts go out to the children and families affected by this troubling case," Des Plaines Police Chief David Anderson said in a statement. "This was a painful breach of trust by individuals entrusted with the care of young children. I want to thank the directors and staff of A Mother's Touch Day Care for acting quickly, alerting authorities, and fully cooperating with our investigators."