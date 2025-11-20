A 27-year-old Wisconsin man will join his girlfriend in prison after they starved their 3-week-old son to death while they enjoyed a hearty meal together as the boy withered away.

De'Varius D. Keys was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by four years probation in the death of Dev'Kumar Keys, according to court records. The boy's mother, 22-year-old Taryn L. Strait, received the same sentence last month. Both defendants pleaded guilty to felony child neglect.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime, Dev'Kumar died on Feb. 1, 2024, in Sun Prairie, a suburb of Madison. An autopsy determined the boy weighed just 5 pounds, losing more than a pound since his birth. Investigators learned Strait and Keys were mostly feeding the boy almond milk because she was struggling to produce breast milk. She refused to give him formula.

"Taryn stated that all of the baby formulas no matter what the brand had lead in it. She would watch videos online of people putting magnets into the baby formula and pulling out lead," the complaint stated.

Love true crime? Sign up for our newsletter, The Law&Crime Docket, to get the latest real-life crime stories delivered right to your inbox.

Strait said she saw her baby shortly before 2:30 a.m. on the day of his death in his bassinet at their apartment and he "did not appear OK" as he was blue in the face, cops wrote. She picked up the boy and he "went limp." They took the boy to the hospital rather than calling 911 because she was worried about the cost of an ambulance.

Medical personnel tried to save the boy but he died.

Investigators later learned Dev'Kumar had a doctor's appointment a few days after his birth. Concerned the boy was losing weight, doctors told the parents to increase his feeding schedule to every two hours. Medical staff set a doctor's appointment for two weeks later but the parents never showed up and did not answer subsequent messages.

Dane County Child Protective Services was notified and attempted to call the parents but "no one answered so messages were left," cops wrote. Clinic staff eventually got ahold of Strait and offered appointments in the coming days. But she said it was "too short of notice" and never scheduled any future appointments.

More from Law&Crime: 1-year-old strangled to death by car seat strap after mom leaves him alone to be with her 3 other kids: Cops

An autopsy confirmed the boy died of starvation and dehydration.

During the sentencing, prosecutors admonished Strait for not putting her son's needs first.

"You protect and nourish your child," Assistant District Attorney Will Davis said, per local NBC affiliate WJFW. "Ms. Strait does none of those things."

Her attorney reportedly blamed her client's mental health problems along with her addictions to drug and alcohol. Keys was also abusive toward Strait, her lawyer claimed. Strait reportedly apologized, acknowledged her behavior was wrong and said her son's death will have "a lot of impact" on her for the rest of her life.

Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said he couldn't fathom the selfishness Strait showed by ordering food and having sex with her boyfriend "while the starving baby was there."

The case also raised questions about CPS, and why the agency did not do more to help the boy before he died. WJFW obtained a copy of a summary report for Dev'Kumar's death that said the agency's initial assessment "found insufficient evidence to substantiate neglect of the infant by the parents."

"The agency closed the case upon completion of the Initial Assessment, and no service referrals were made," the document stated.

The agency has declined to elaborate on why it did not check on the boy.