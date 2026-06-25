A Texas man is behind bars after police say he beat his 9-year-old daughter to death earlier this year.

Marquise Anderson, 35, was charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old on Tuesday, months after his daughter, 9-year-old Joanna Shoulder, died of extensive blunt force injuries.

According to an affidavit obtained by local NBC affiliate KXAS, Fort Worth Police Department officers responded to Anderson's Fort Worth, Texas, home at 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 8. First responders arrived to find Joanna lying on the floor. When Joanna was taken to the hospital, police learned that she was covered in bruises. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital, and homicide detectives turned their attention to Anderson.

Police said a woman who was in the house when first responders were called told them that Anderson had allegedly disciplined Joanna with a belt the day before she died. In the middle of the night on Feb. 8, Anderson woke the woman up and claimed that Joanna became ill while she was in the bathtub. He told the woman that he left to get Joanna a glass of water, and while he was out of the room, he heard noises. When he returned to the bathroom, he found that Joanna had vomited and hit her head after falling.

The woman was performing CPR on Joanna when paramedics arrived.

When police spoke to Anderson, he said Joanna had wet the bed twice that night. After the second incident, he put her in the bathtub for three hours to clean her up. Police said Anderson admitted that he spanked Joanna. After she purportedly smirked at him, he then allegedly admitted to beating her with a belt that had a metal buckle.

Anderson told police that after he allegedly beat Joanna with the belt, he checked on her while she sat in the tub. Her condition apparently deteriorated, and Anderson said Joanna became "sleepy, thirsty, hot, and slurr[ed] her speech." She then collapsed and started to vomit, and Anderson called 911. Police said Anderson provided multiple explanations for the injuries to her head.

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According to police, the autopsy on Joanna revealed that the 9-year-old suffered "abundant hemorrhage of the soft tissues" and "multiple bruises on Joanna's back, thighs, lower extremities, and flank." She had multiple blunt force injuries to her head and neck and bleeding underneath her scalp and around her cervical and thoracic spinal canal.

On June 16, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that Joanna's manner of death was homicide. Authorities arrested Anderson on Tuesday. He remains in custody at the Tarrant County Jail, where he is being held without bond. His next court date was not immediately available.