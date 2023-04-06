‘Clandestine grave’: Woman arrested after man’s body found in crawl space of her condominium, police say

A 29-year-old woman has been arrested on murder charges after police said they found a “clandestine grave” in the crawl space of her condo in Colorado.

Casie Bock is being held without bail at the Aurora jail after being arrested on Tuesday night on a charge of accessory to a homicide, officials said.

Neighbors told FOX31 they were shaken.

“It’s enough to send shivers down your spine, make your skin crawl,” Paula Kinningham, who lives in the building, told the station.

“I heard a lot of frantic behavior, to be honest with you. I just thought she was on drugs,” one neighbor said.

“She would have loud music on. I would hear pounding and drilling and a grinder, all kinds of stuff,” another neighbor said.

The case stems from a tip police received on Monday about a homicide between six and eight months ago, officials said.

The tip said a 36-year-old man who had been missing since summer 2022 was buried in a crawl space and covered in concrete in a condo, authorities said.

Homicide detectives responded and found the concealed grave under the floor. Detectives, working with contractors, said they expect to excavate throughout the week.

The victim’s identity was not released as investigators await confirmation before notifying the family. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s identity and how he died.

Police said they’ve identified a second suspect in custody in another jurisdiction in a separate incident. They did not elaborate.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]