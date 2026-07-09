A woman in Washington recently led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through multiple counties in the Puget Sound region, according to law enforcement in the Evergreen State.

The incident began on Sunday night with a 911 call about a woman kicking down a door in Port Orchard — a small city west of Seattle — according to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

The man who called law enforcement said the woman was looking for a 16-year-old girl who had gone missing, authorities said.

"That teenager was not at the residence and the woman along with a female passenger drove off," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

As sheriff's deputies responded, the woman fled the scene in a white Chevrolet, according to law enforcement.

During the ensuing chase, the passenger started waving out the window, according to a video released by the sheriff's office.

The passenger would later tell deputies she "feared for her life" and was "begging the driver to stop," authorities said.

Additional vehicles responded as the chase continued through south Kitsap County and into neighboring Pierce County, according to the sheriff's office. There, a deputy laid spike strips in an attempt to slow down the fleeing vehicle.

"And it's lost a tire," one deputy can be heard over the radio as the footage shows the Chevrolet dip due to a flat tire.

Just then, a deputy is seen moving toward the fleeing SUV to perform a Precision Immobilization Technique or "PIT maneuver."

"PIT, PIT, PIT," the deputy behind the wheel says after nudging the rear of the Chevrolet with his patrol vehicle.

The video then cuts to law enforcement officers shouting for the woman to keep her hands raised in the air. In the footage, the woman is also told to "keep walking back" before she is handcuffed.

"The driver, a 32-year-old Tacoma woman, was taken into custody," the sheriff's office said.

The defendant is being detained without bail on charges of burglary, attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment, and driving without a license after it was revoked. The sheriff's office said the woman's license was revoked after she was found guilty of being a "habitual traffic offender."

A twist of sorts was also shared by law enforcement.

"The teenager the woman claimed to be searching for was also in the car," the sheriff's office said. "She and the other passenger were not hurt."

According to Kitsap County jail records, on July 5, a 32-year-old woman was booked on the same charges mentioned by the sheriff's office. She is next slated to appear in court on Aug. 6.