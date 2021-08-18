A Woman Was Found Buried in a Shallow Grave 18 Years Ago. Now Deputies Have Arrested a Suspect in Her Cold Case Murder.

After more than 18 years, authorities finally arrested a man for allegedly killing a woman buried in a shallow grave, and now investigators are asking for more information on the victim. Diego Santiago Hernandez-Antonia, 47, was apprehended Friday for murdering Isabel Sanchez Bernal, 30, according to the County of Mono Office of the District Attorney in California.

“In May 2003, unidentified human remains were found buried in a shallow grave near Shady Rest Park in Mammoth Lakes, CA,” the D.A.’s office wrote. “Initial investigation determined the remains were those of an adult female, approximately 30-40 year ago, with Native American ancestry from the southern region of Mexico.”

Investigators credit DNA technology with them being able to identify her as Bernal. She was from Puebla, Mexico, just southeast of the nation’s capital Mexico City.

“Since the remains were identified, investigators have been working to solve the murder of Isabel,” they said.

On that note, the only firm detail they released is that authorities arrested Hernandez-Antonia for the murder. He is a local from the town of Mammoth Lakes, where the body was found, they said. They did not say how they believe he did it. They did not reveal where the murder precisely happened, how long they think Bernal lay in the grave, why Hernandez-Antonia killed her, or how they knew one another. The Mono County Sheriff’s Office and the D.A.’s office did not immediately respond to a Law&Crime request for more information.

Hernandez-Antonia was held at the Mono County Jail without bond, authorities say.

Meanwhile, the investigation continues, with authorities asking the public for more information. From the D.A.’s office:

The Mono County District Attorney’s Office is asking for the public’s help in obtaining more information about Isabel. Anyone who may have known Isabel or anyone who has information relevant to this case is asked to please contact either Chief DA Investigator Chris Callinan 760-858-2127 or DA Investigator John Estridge at 760-546-5129.

[Image of Bernal, and booking photo of Hernandez-Antonia]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]