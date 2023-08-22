Police are searching for a 19-year-old woman whose boyfriend told police that she disappeared after a gunman fired in their direction as the couple was in his car at a California park.

Andrea Vazquez went missing shortly after midnight on Sunday from the parking area of Penn Park at 13950 Penn Street in Whittier, southeast of Los Angeles, police said in a news release.

Vazquez’s sister Edlyn Vazquez said she tracked her cellphone Sunday morning to a field off a freeway in Moreno Valley, about 50 miles from the park, where she found more blood but no phone nor her sister. She said police searched the area but provided no updates on the case on Tuesday morning.

The unidentified boyfriend told police about the mysterious and terrifying ordeal.

“An adult male witness reported that while at the park with an adult female companion, an armed suspect approached their vehicle and fired a weapon in their direction,” police said. “The male witness ran from the location and upon his return, discovered blood near his vehicle and his female companion was missing.”

“Detectives are actively working this investigation and following up on all leads,” the release states.

Vazquez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-3 and weighing 103 pounds, with brownish-red hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve crop top, khaki pants, and black low-top Converse shoes. She has a tattoo of “Edlyn” on the back of her neck, an Aries constellation on the top of her right hand and a belly button piercing, authorities said.

Vazquez’s sister said it all went down quickly as the boyfriend turned his back to ask for help.

“In that moment, my sister was kidnapped,” Edlyn Vazquez told Los Angeles ABC affiliate KABC-TV.

Retired police detective Moses Castillo, who has been helping the Vazquez family, believes a bullet struck Andrea Vazquez.

“She can be anywhere from Riverside County to LA County,” he told the station. “We’re very concerned.”

Vazquez’s sister told KTLA she’d never experienced heartbreak like this.

“I’m just trying to stay strong for her because I know she’ll be back,” she said.

Vazquez’s mother is in pain.

“It’s a pain nobody deserves,” she told CBS Los Angeles. “She was my everything.”

