6 Family Members Kidnapped Pregnant Woman Because Her Boyfriend Wasn’t Muslim: Police

Six members of an Arizona family allegedly kidnapped a pregnant relative because her boyfriend was not Muslim, and five of them are accused of punching her in the stomach. Peoria police announced the arrests of Ali Alfartousi, 33, Bashir Alfartousi, 36, Fares Alfartousi, 63, Souad Alfartousi, 59, Yaser Alfartousi, 35, and Zahraa Alfartousi, 31, on Friday.

The 20-year-old woman, her boyfriend and the man’s family filed more than 20 police reports with Arizona police agencies, authorities said. Allegations included disorderly conduct, harassment, aggravated assault, and kidnapping, police said.

The woman’s brother Bashir Alfartousi went to jail last March for trying to kidnap her, officers said. From police:

According to the Yuma Police report, she stated that her brother had successfully kidnapped her and had planned to bring her back to her family where she would have likely been killed.

Kidnapping efforts allegedly did not stop. The other five relatives–Ali, Fares, Souad, Yaser, and Zahra Alfartousi–forced the woman into a vehicle at a parking lot on Aug. 18 in Avondale, and they started punching her in the stomach, cops said. Two witnesses helped the woman escape, cops said.

From police:

On August 26, the Peoria Police department served three search warrants at two homes in Peoria and an apartment in Glendale. The victim’s parents and siblings were arrested and were booked into jail on the following charges: Charges may be added or amended as needed.

The alleged motive is that the woman’s relatives disapproved of her boyfriend because he was not Muslim, according to KPNX. Cops reportedly said they believe the six relatives planned on sending the 20-year-old back to Iraq.

Ali Alfartousi was arrested for kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated robbery, and threats. Bashir Alfartousi was arrested for kidnapping (domestic violence). Fares Alfartousi was arrested for kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated robbery, and disorderly conduct. Souad Alfartousi was arrested for kidnapping (domestic violence), and aggravated robbery. Yaser Alfartousi was arrested for kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated robbery, and disorderly conduct (domestic violence). Zahraa Alfartousi was arrested for kidnapping (domestic violence), aggravated battery, threats, and disorderly conduct.

Peoria police ask that anyone with information about this case call the non-profit tipster hotline Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

