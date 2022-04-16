3 Caregivers Charged in ‘Vulnerable’ Woman’s Abuse After One of Them Allegedly Sprayed Victim in Face with Disinfectant

Three women were arrested after one of them allegedly abused a “vulnerable adult” and the other two failed to report it.

Lead defendant Pebble Artrevious Hill, 32, faces a count of abuse of a vulnerable adult, which is a felony, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Wanda Gary, 48, and Tuesday Nicole Watson, 35, both face a count of failure to report the abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult, which is a misdemeanor.

Authorities say Hill sprayed the victim in the face and body with disinfectant in order to restrict her movements. Gary and Watson are accused of failing to report the abuse. All three were booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on Friday. The attorney general’s office did not identify the alleged victim, except to refer to her with female pronouns and to note that she is considered a “vulnerable adult” under state law.

“An SCMFCU investigation revealed that on or about January 3, 2022, while working as a caregiver in a residential care facility, Hill inflicted abuse on an intellectually and physically disabled victim,” the AG’s office wrote. “Specifically, it is alleged that Hill intentionally sprayed the victim about her face and body with disinfectant spray in order to restrict the victim’s movements inside the facility. It is also alleged that Gary and Watson, who were both caregivers at the facility, witnessed the abuse and failed to comply with mandatory reporting requirements. The victim, a vulnerable adult under South Carolina law, resided at Thrive Upstate, a residential care facility located at 105 Old Fairfield Road in Fountain Inn during the time of the alleged misconduct.”

Thrive Upstate conducted an internal review, authorities said.

“This incident was referred to the [state attorney general’s Medicaid Fraud Confront Unit] via the Fountain Inn Police Department following a prompt internal review by Thrive Upstate,” authorities said.

Thrive Upstate did not respond to a Law&Crime email or telephone call to seek comment about the matter.

