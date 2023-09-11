2 people murdered a missing Georgia woman and a 3rd helped hide the body: Police

For years, Georgia law enforcement did not know what happened to a woman who went missing in October 2019, but they say that changed when they executed a search warrant on a home and have now arrested three people in connection with her death.

Alejandra Castro, 41, and Samantha Vasquez, 20, are charged with malice murder for allegedly killing the victim, Matilde Gonzalez Hernandez, who was 42 when last seen on Oct. 12, 2019.

Castro and another co-defendant, Abel Castro, 45, are also charged with concealing a death and cruelty to children, according to the Cobb County Police Department. Officers did not detail the child abuse allegation.

The arrests leave Gonzalez Hernandez’s whereabouts unknown, however. Investigators have yet to find her body.

“No one has had contact with Matilde since Friday 10/11/2019 around 5:00 PM,” the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities suspected foul play from the beginning. Cobb County police’s cold case unit took over the investigation.

Authorities in 2019 described her as standing 4 feet, 11 inches, and weighing 130 pounds. She had brown hair that went to the middle of her back, brown eyes, and tattooed eyebrows.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this case call the Cobb County Police Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.

