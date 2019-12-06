Featured Posts

Officer Cut His Mouth Biting into Deli Sandwich with Hidden Razor Blade in It: Cops

by | 4:48 pm, December 6th, 2019

The New York Police Department say one of their officers bit into an deli sandwich that hid a razor blade.

The officer was described as a member of the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau. A spokeswoman for police told Law&Crime that an on-duty officer in plain clothes arrived at the Bon Appetit Deli in his marked vehicle. He purchased a sandwich and returned to base (he was in the Queens neighborhood of Rockaway Park for training), officials said. The officer bit into his meal, but was cut by a razor blade in the sandwich, cops said. He told supervisors, and was taken to the Nassau University Medical Center where he got treated for a laceration in his mouth, officials said.

This was an active investigation, the spokeswoman said. She declined to specific questions about the status of the investigation. Law&Crime called the deli in question, but the phone rang until we received an automated voice message saying that the call could not be completed.

Pat Lynch, president of the city’s police union, condemned the incident in a statement to the New York Post.

[Image via New York Police Department]

