Buckfire Law on Head-On Collisions

Head-on Collision

Car crashes happen all the time, and one of the common ones is a head-on collision. Of course, no motorist hits the road expecting a head-on car collision. However, this type of car accident happens all the time.

A head-on car collision occurs on the roads when two cars from opposite directions crash into each other. Unfortunately, the fatality rate of head-on collisions is high. According to statistics from the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), 58 percent of individuals involved in head-on collision crashes in 2017 died in the accident.

Causes of Head-on Collision

Most head-on collision crashes happen as a result of human negligence. This human negligence includes:

1. Driving under the Influence

When drivers go behind the wheel under the influence of drugs or alcohol, they become a risk to themselves and other road users. In addition, impaired driving makes it difficult for drivers to see the road clearly, thereby increasing the chances of collision.

2. Tiredness

When people are tired, it is ideal not to get behind the wheels. Tiredness can make a driver sleep while driving, making it possible to run into oncoming vehicles.

3. Neglect of Traffic Signs

Traffic signs are there to protect every road user. But, unfortunately, some head-on collisions happen because drivers ignore these signs. For instance, if a driver overtakes another vehicle at a sharp bend, it is possible to collide with an oncoming vehicle from the opposite direction.

4. Distracted driving

Incidents of head-on collision crash that are a result of distracted driving abound. For example, some motorists chat and make phone calls while driving. This phone use while driving takes the driver’s attention from the road, thereby increasing the likelihood of a head-on crash.

5. Poor Weather

The weather condition can increase or decrease the tendencies of a head-on collision occurring while driving. For example, in foggy weather, the person behind the wheels may not see the road. Being unable to see the road increases the chances of colliding with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

Common Head-on Collision Injuries

Head-on collisions don’t usually end well. Aside from damages to the cars, the occupants of the vehicles can sustain severe injuries. Common head-on collision injuries include:

Physical trauma: victims of head-on collision accidents may likely suffer physical trauma, including broken bones, burns and bruises, lacerations, and internal injuries

Traumatic brain injuries: head injuries may occur as an accident victim’s head makes contact with a hard object during a collision. Common head injuries that may arise include concussion, contusion, diffuse axonal, and a fractured skull

Spinal cord injuries: a head-on collision may cause severe damage to the victim’s spinal cord. This injury may result in the loss of movement in specific parts of the body

Conclusion

A head-on collision is capable of disrupting the life of the victim. Some victims of this type of car accident may never be able to carry out everyday life activities without depending on others. However, victims can get adequate compensation for any loss sustained by hiring the services of a competent personal injury attorney.

