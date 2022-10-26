Causes of High Food Delivery Accident Rates in Florida

Sponsored consent

Food delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub have become a buzz in recent years. Statistics show that the online food delivery sector generates over $26 million annually as more individuals find their services convenient and time-saving.

However, with the rise in food delivery services comes an increase in crashes caused by negligent driving, especially in Florida.

A typical example is the Tampa Bay case reported in 2021, whereby an Uber Eats driver allegedly slammed into a motorcycle. The accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old motorcyclist and left her brother severely injured.

The police cited the Uber driver for failure to yield, even though his case was later tossed out of court when the traffic officer failed to appear. While no charges have been brought against the driver yet, the deceased’s family has filed a wrongful death claim arguing that the Uber driver’s negligence killed their daughter.

But what is the culprit in the rising case of food delivery accidents?

Inexperience

Food delivery drivers are usually between the ages of 18-25 years. That means most often acquire their driving license to start delivery driver jobs. Due to a lack of experience, they are more likely to make driving mistakes like distracted driving and speeding. Being prone to errors, these drivers make themselves more susceptible to accidents.

High Pressure

Food delivery jobs come with a lot of pressure to meet the consumers’ needs. The drivers have food delivered while still warm without any order mix-ups.

Failure to achieve this can sometimes result in poor ratings, subjecting them to penalties. As such, drivers tend to drive faster or more aggressively, increasing the chances of accidents.

Unfamiliar Delivery Routes

Drivers may have to navigate unfamiliar areas and routes, making food deliveries wherever the client’s address leads them. They also have to deliver regardless of weather or road conditions. Drivers’ routes can be susceptible to external factors like storms, deteriorating roads, and/or dense areas of people. All these aspects contribute to the high number of accident cases.

Use of Mobile Phones while Driving

It is not unlikely for a food delivery driver to use their phone while driving. Their smartphones are necessary for keeping track of pickup and drop-off addresses. Drivers must constantly communicate with consumers to update them on their orders.

The time it takes to look at your phone for four and a half seconds is similar to driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed, assuming you are driving 55 mph. Using your phone while driving increases the chances of having a terrible accident.

Liability in an Accident Involving a Food Delivery Driver

“It is common for people to make poor choices by violating the rules of the road or operating with simple carelessness,” says car accident attorney Mickey Keenan, “After sustaining injuries in an auto accident caused by a food delivery driver’s negligence, you can file an injury claim for compensation.” However, you must be prepared to face the at-fault party or their insurer should they decide to make a low settlement offer or even deny liability.

The good news is that hiring a car accident lawyer may help you maximize your chances of getting fair compensation. Lawyers understand how to handle settlement negotiations, trials, and the underhand tactics insurance companies use to deny claimants their rights.

