Watch Live: Dacoby Wooten Faces Murder Charge for Killing His Ex-Girlfriend After Allegedly Stalking Her

Dacoby Reshard Wooten, 29, stands trial in Palm Beach County, Florida in the 2015 alleged murder of his ex-girlfriend Dav’niesha Bryant, 24. Prosecutors say he stalked and threatened her leading up to the day that he killed her. The defense admits this homicide did happen, but that it was a crime of passion.

Yesterday Dacoby Wooten, who is charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend threw a middle finger to the victim’s family. Today the Judge said if he does it again his hands will be shackled. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/PHAyOIA73r — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) October 25, 2019

Court records indicate that Wooten terrorized Bryant for years.

I’m looking over Dacoby Wooten’s record. In 2010 he was found guilty of domestic battery against Dav’niesha Bryant. She told deputies that he had gotten physical with her— gave her a bruise on her eye, arms, and neck. Now he is on trial for her 2015 murder. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/gzbUFkOneg — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) October 25, 2019

Bryant was killed on November 23, 2015. Wooten fatally shot her during an argument at her apartment, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law&Crime. The victim’s mother witnessed the act. She said that before the shooting, she pleaded for Wooten not to hurt her daughter, and that this went on for several minutes as the defendant pointed his gun at Bryant.

In the end, Wooten fired at least twice, killing the daughter. The defendant told the mother that she was “next,” and she fled the scene in fear as he fired several bullets at her but missed, deputies said.

Describes incident in 2015, prior to the murder when Wooten threatened to kill her and Dav’niesha while they were at the cleaners. Says Wooten then said he was just joking. @CBS12 pic.twitter.com/HJaKr6yYTr — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) October 25, 2019

Wooten had been arrested for stalking Bryant the previous month. A court had issued a restraining order against him, but it hadn’t been served at the time of the homicide.

Prosecutors said in court that he had threatened her in October 2015, according to CBS 12:

They say one [threat] said, “It’s going to feel so good to hear you say no Coby no don’t do it. I want you to show these messages to the police because I’m going to do it to you. And that’s not a threat it’s a promise.”

[Screengrab via CBS 12]