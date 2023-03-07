Buster Murdaugh filed a report with the sheriff’s office on March 5, two days after watching a Colleton County jury convict his father Alex Murdaugh of murdering the 26-year-old surviving son’s brother and mother, Paul and Maggie Murdaugh.

Alex Murdaugh, disgraced, disbarred, and facing scores of other charges for the financial swindles he copped to committing while on the witness stand, was sentenced to serve two consecutive life sentences last Friday. Thereafter, the defendant was booked — the remnants of his red hair shorn.

Two days later, Buster, identified in the police report by his full given name — Richard Alexander Murdaugh, mirroring his dad’s name and that of their ancestors — filed the report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office regarding a “disturbance” after the New York Post published a photo of him peeking through blinds at the Hilton Head Island residence.

The Murdaugh son “stated he was made aware of a photo published in the New York Post that appeared today,” the sheriff’s investigation narrative began.

“Buster said he and his girlfriend reviewed Ring camera footage from the residence and observers a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger outside the residence at approximately 1839 hours yesterday,” the report said, describing what allegedly took place on Saturday night. “Buster believes the occupant of this vehicle took the photo, judging on Buster’s position in the residence when the photo was captured.”

Authorities said they responded to the complaint by upping patrols outside the residence, advising Buster on “Trespass” and “Restraining order procedures,” and providing him with the necessary contact information to take further legal action if warranted.

The sheriff’s office identified Buster Murdaugh as the complainant, but noted his girlfriend Brooklynn White also called the sheriff’s office to “advise she and her boyfriend, Buster, were being followed by ‘the media’ in a grey Chevrolet SUV.”

Authorities said that a corporal tailed the SUV and stopped the driver for speeding and making an improper lane change. That driver was identified as Nathanael Ryan Jones.

Jones appeared to have a “camera bag” in the front passenger seat, investigators said. The individual was only given a traffic violation warning.

Hilton Head Island is around a 100-mile drive away from historic Charleston, which is located roughly an hour-and-a-half east of Colleton County. Hilton Head is contained within Beaufort County and is near both the South Carolina-Georgia border and historic Savannah.

