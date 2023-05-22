LIVE UPDATES: Bryan Kohberger quadruple murder arraignment

Stay updated on the case and this arraignment by following our live blog below. The arraignment will not be televised, but Law&Crime Network’s Angenette Levy will be in the courtroom detailing all of the latest developments. We’ll be live on our YouTube page with a LIVE Q&A right after court wraps up.

The Case:

Bryan Kohberger, the former criminology doctoral student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, will appear in court Monday morning in Latah County. The suspected quadruple killer is expected to enter not guilty pleas to the charges against him, including four counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators believe Kohberger murdered Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in an apartment home near the University of Idaho campus in Moscow last November. Police have said the four were stabbed to death — some multiple times — as they slept.

Stay Updated With Our Live Blog Below:

