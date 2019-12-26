Featured Posts

Cops Say They Found Teen Reportedly Suspected of Murdering Tessa Majors

by | 12:57 pm, December 26th, 2019

The teen reportedly suspected of murdering Barnard College student Tessa Majors has been found, police say.

“We have located this individual,” Chief Rodney Harrison of the New York Police Department wrote. “Thank you to everyone who reached out with information. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident or any other crime in NYC call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS.”

This comes after Harrison published pictures of the teen on Twitter, and requested help from the public in finding him.

The boy’s name has not been released. Cops have not announced charges against him. When officers released the pictures, law enforcement sources said the teen was believed to have actually committed the murder, according to The New York Daily News.

Police say that Majors, a freshman at Barnard College, was robbed and fatally stabbed by up to three people at Morningside Park on December 11. A 13-year-old suspect was charged with murder, though not as the actual person who killed the victim. That defendant’s aunt denied to the Daily News in a December 13 report that he could’ve been involved in this.

