An Oregon man will spend several years behind bars after a family kidnapping attempt led to a law enforcement snafu and shooting that could have ended his younger brother's life.

On Thursday, John "Dakota" Lyon, 27, pleaded guilty to one count each of attempted kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, and coercion, according to a press release issued by the Benton County District Attorney's Office.

In turn, he was quickly sentenced to six years and five months in prison – with an additional two years of community supervision.

The underlying incident occurred on Jan. 6, at the Lyon family home in North Albany. At the time, 21-year-old Maverick Lyon was briefly back home from college for winter break and staying with his parents.

Dakota Lyon also lived at the family residence – after a recent prison stint and release from the Department of Corrections, prosecutors said. He had just served a 58-month sentence for convictions for attempted assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

That morning, the defendant accused his brother "of conspiring with their father" to do him harm, according to law enforcement.

"Dakota armed himself with a large kitchen knife and while holding onto Maverick's shirt, pulled him throughout the house, implying he would harm Maverick with the knife," prosecutors said. "Despite Maverick's pleadings, Dakota refused to release him or to put the knife down."

Meanwhile, the brothers' father caught on to what was happening by way of the home surveillance system and dialed 911.

Eventually, the younger brother convinced the older brother he was on his side and to leave the house so they could confront their father together, authorities said. This subterfuge led Dakota Lyon to acquiesce when Maverick Lyon went "to grab his own kitchen knife."

But by then, police were well on their way and responding to "a report of an older brother holding a knife against his younger brother," according to an initial joint press release earlier this year.

Officers arrived before the younger brother had escaped his older brother's grasp – and a brief conversation ensued.

Here's how the initial press release describes the chaotic scene:

Officers approached the door of the residence, where they saw through the door window, at least one man holding a knife. The officers gave loud verbal commands. Officers were in close proximity when a man holding a knife opened the door and quickly began to exit towards the officers. Two officers fired multiple shots from their duty pistols, striking the man multiple times.

The latest press release offers a slightly different – but not necessarily contradictory – telling:

Maverick broke free of Dakota, and rushed out the back door. Unfortunately, Maverick still had a knife in his hand as he began to break the plane of the door. Officers were standing near the door. Maverick began dropping the knife, but officers, fearing for theirs and other officers' lives, fired their weapons at Maverick. Maverick was struck several times.

"You shot the wrong guy," Maverick Lyon said as police rendered first aid, according to the district attorney's office.

"During the event, Maverick Lyon obtained a separate knife at the apparent direction of Dakota Lyon," the original press release goes on. "Maverick Lyon had this knife in his hand at the door when he began to exit. Review of video showed Dakota Lyon also holding a knife."

The defendant was taken into custody and has been in jail since his arrest. The other knife was found near him, authorities said.

As for his brother, Maverick "appears to be doing well" following "surgery and a lengthy recovery period," the new press release says.

Prosecutors say methamphetamine "may have played a role in the actions" of the defendant. A urine sample taken that day tested positive for the drug, and he was known to use in the past. He was also "believed by those close to him to have recently begun using methamphetamine again."

"The tragic shooting was a direct result of Dakota Lyon's actions," prosecutor Amie Matusko said in a statement. "As Dakota marched Maverick around the house at knife point, Maverick feared for his life and wanted nothing more but to escape his drug crazed older brother. But for Dakota's actions, police would not have been called, Maverick would not be a victim of kidnapping, unlawful use of a weapon, and coercion, and the police would not have shot Maverick."

During the sentencing hearing, Dakota Lyon's attorney said his client was remorseful and that he "wished he could have taken the bullets instead of Maverick," according to prosecutors.