A woman returning to her Pennsylvania home discovered her husband with several stab wounds — and trails of blood leading to the basement where their son spent a lot of his time, authorities say.

Kabir Buhari, 42, has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of his father, 69-year-old Alhaji Buhari, the Allegheny County Police Department announced. The suspect was arrested at a hotel in Bethesda, Maryland, and will be held there until he is extradited to Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

On Saturday, the defendant's mother came home after running errands, per court records obtained by Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE. She discovered her husband covered in blood, with stab wounds to his face, neck, and chest.

According to investigators, two knives were on a counter nearby, and there were trails of blood leading to the basement, where Kabir Buhari allegedly spent much of his time. However, he was not there.

The Allegheny County Police Department said 911 dispatchers were called about an "unresponsive" man in the 100 block of Arnoni Drive in their jurisdiction at about 4 p.m. Emergency personnel went to the home and found Alhaji Buhari "suffering from multiple stab wounds." He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother reportedly told officers that the couple's son struggled with mental illness and had been involuntarily committed to a facility before. Police said that due to witness interviews and evidence at the scene, they identified Kabir Buhari as their suspect and determined that he had "fled the area."

The police department noted that detectives learned the suspect "was believed to be" at a hotel more than 200 miles southeast in Maryland. The Montgomery County Police Department — with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force — arrested Kabir Buhari.

Court records do not yet list a court hearing for the defendant, indicating that he has yet to be extradited to Pennsylvania.