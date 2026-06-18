A California man was so obsessed with his estranged wife that he planted "trackers" in her car, applied for a job where she worked, and sent more than 100 texts and voicemails to her before the situation turned deadly, prosecutors and police say.

Pablo Aguileramora, 46, of San Jose, is accused of stabbing his 45-year-old spouse to death on June 11, just two months after they separated following a 10-year marriage, according to court documents obtained by Law&Crime.

Aguileramora was already facing charges in Santa Clara County for allegedly stalking his wife after being arrested in March. He had been released while those charges were pending when he committed the murder, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.

"On March 18, Aguileramora was arrested for stalking the victim, showing up at her work, slashing her car tires, implanting three electronic trackers in her car, and sending her more than 100 texts and voicemails," the DA's office said in a press release announcing Aguileramora's arrest.

"He tried to get a job at the company where she worked," the DA's office added. "An Emergency Protection Order was granted and served. Less than three months later, the victim was dead."

After the March arrest, Aguileramora's estranged wife told police that she had seen him "outside on her back patio and sitting on the bench yelling her name out on multiple occasions," according to court documents.

"The suspect had shown up to the victim's workplace and asked her boss if he can get employment there and had shown up to the victim's church," the documents allege.

The conditions of Aguileramora's release included a GPS ankle monitoring device, a no-contact order with the victim and an order that he stay at least 300 yards away from her residence and place of work.

Police say Aguileramora attacked his wife with a knife in an apartment where she was staying in San Jose. She suffered multiple stab wounds and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"Before being transported by emergency medical services, [the victim] advised patrol that her husband, Pablo, had stabbed her," court documents say.

Aguileramora allegedly tried to stab himself after attacking his wife. He is charged with murder and is scheduled to appear in court for a plea hearing at the end of August.