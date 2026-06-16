An Oregon man will spend decades in prison after he stabbed a beloved veterinarian to death in New Jersey because he was jealous the victim was dating his former lover.

Cristian Custodio-Aquino, 28, has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Michael Anthony, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said. Custodio-Aquino is expected to be sentenced to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing on July 9.

Cops from the Cherry Hill Police Department responded around 7 a.m. on Dec. 10, 2024, to Anthony's home in the 100 block of Sharrowvale Road. They found Anthony suffering from multiple stab wounds to the neck, head and body. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

Detectives located a key clue next to Anthony's body: a pair of transition eyeglasses that had Custodio-Aquino DNA on them. Authorities also recovered the suspect's Nissan Altima that had Anthony's blood in it.

According to a courtroom report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, prosecutors at a detention hearing said Custodio-Aquino carefully planned Anthony's murder and drove across the country in a jealous rage. The suspect was upset that Anthony was dating his ex-boyfriend.

Custodio-Aquino waited outside Anthony's home. When the victim came outside his house for a walk, Custodio-Aquino pounced, stabbing Anthony several times before fleeing.

When Anthony did not return from his walk, his teenage son went outside and reportedly found his father facedown in the front yard. He called 911.

"This is a murder," Assistant Camden County Prosecutor Kevin Moran said, per the Inquirer. "This was a brutal, violent attack. This defendant assassinated Dr. Michael Anthony."

The suspect fled the scene, driving across the country until he was arrested in Fresno, California, about three months later.

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He's been in custody ever since. While on the run, he reportedly tried to sell his car and searched for news articles about the slaying.

"The tragic loss of Dr. Michael Anthony deeply affected the Camden County community and all those who knew him," said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. "I commend the outstanding work of the detectives and prosecutors whose persistence and commitment to justice were instrumental in identifying and locating the defendant in California months after Dr. Anthony's death. This guilty plea represents a significant step toward justice and ensures the defendant will be held accountable for his actions."

She added: "While no outcome can undo the profound loss suffered by Dr. Anthony's family and loved ones, we hope it provides a measure of closure as we remember Dr. Anthony's lasting legacy of compassion and dedicated service to the communities he faithfully served."

Anthony owned Haddon Vet in Haddon Heights, "where he treated not only the family pet but also the worry in their human companions," his obituary said.

"His colleagues and clients respected him for his expertise, compassion, and unwavering commitment to the well-being of animals," the obituary reads.

Outside of work, his "greatest pride" was his two sons. He also enjoyed jogging and was a music enthusiast.