A sex offender will be old and gray when he gets out of prison for taking advantage of a family and raping a 6-year-old girl. Brian Alexander Washington, 39, was sentenced to 40 years in prison, prosecutors in Harris County, Texas, announced on Tuesday. He is not eligible for parole.

“Unfortunately, we live in a time where parents have to be more than just vigilant, they have to be overprotective because monsters like this walk amongst us,” Kim Ogg said. “There is nothing we can do to give this girl her childhood back, but we can do our best to get justice, and that means putting him in prison until he is 80 years old.”

Washington was already on the state’s sex offender list when he wormed his way into the victim’s life.

Prosecutors noted he spent seven years in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl. Records show the charge in that case was aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 — the victim was 13 at the time of the offense. The state said Washington also testified to impregnating a 12-year-old girl who had to have an abortion. That 2005 case for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 ended in a “no bill,” records show. This means a grand jury did not indict.

After getting out of prison, however, Washington did not tell the family in his most recent case that he was a sex offender, according to prosecutors. Leaving them in the dark about his past, he ingratiated himself with them. Prosecutors said he raped the 6-year-old while often staying overnight at the family home.

The child, now 14, testified Wednesday, July 12, according to KHOU. She called Washington a “monster” and said he showed her pornography in addition to abusing her.

The girl’s mother attacked Washington with a knife when she discovered what he did, prosecutors said.

“The defendant took an interest in the victim and was able to insert himself into this family by acting like a father figure, helping with chores and giving parenting advice,” Assistant District Attorney James McKenney said. “As a registered sex offender, he shouldn’t have been anywhere near that house, but this guy is a predator who thought his actions would not have any consequences. He was wrong.”

