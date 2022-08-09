 'Primary Suspect' in Murders of Muslim Men Arrested: Chief
Skip to main content

Officers Find ‘Primary Suspect’ Behind Murders of 4 Muslim Men in Albuquerque, Police Chief Says

Alberto LuperonAug 9th, 2022, 5:29 pm
 
'Vehicle of interest' in recent deaths of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

‘Vehicle of interest’ in recent deaths of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

An Arizona police chief announced on Tuesday that officers arrested a “primary suspect” in the separate murders of four Muslim men. Though cops have not suggested a motive as of yet, they highlighted the victims’ religious background and noted they were each from South Asia — either Pakistan or Afghanistan.

“We tracked down the vehicle believed to be involved in a recent murder of a Muslim man in Albuquerque,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said. “The driver was detained and he is our primary suspect for the murders. We will update the media later this afternoon.”

Police have said that they believe four murders of Muslim men dating back to Nov. 7 could be connected.

Going in chronological order, Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, was killed that Nov. 7 outside of a business that he and his brother ran at 1401 San Mateo Blvd., N.W., cops said. He was from Afghanistan.

Aftab Hussein, 41, was killed on July 26, officers said.

Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, 27, died on Monday, Aug. 1.

Hussein and Hussain were both killed in Southeast Albuquerque, near Central Avenue, officers said. Both were from Pakistan.

Then on Friday, just before midnight, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Truman Street and Grand Avenue, cops said. A man was found dead. He was later identified as Naeem Hussain, 25, who is originally from Pakistan.

Local business owner Mula Akbar said Naeem had attended Hussein’s and Hussain’s burials, according to Reuters.

Police have previously said Ahmadi, Hussein, and Hussain were ambushed.

“I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque,” President Joe Biden wrote Sunday. “While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims’ families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America.”

In seeking a suspect, Albuquerque cops on Sunday released images of a “vehicle of interest.”

Now cops say they found the car.

[Image via Albuquerque Police Department]

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Law&Crime:

You may also like: