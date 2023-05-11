A 30-year-old off-duty firefighter who was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend was shot and killed by an armed pedestrian walking his dog after the girlfriend was able to flee from their Maryland townhouse and ask the man for his help.

Authorities identified him as Carl Francis Braxton of the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (DCEMS),

According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call at about 3:30 a.m. about a domestic assault in progress at a residence in the 2900 block of Sedgemore Place in Bryans Road, Maryland, about 25 miles south of Washington.

Once there, authorities discovered Braxton near an intersection, who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. He died at a hospital.

Authorities said Braxton had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend inside their townhouse, and during the alleged assault, the woman escaped and sought help from a passerby who was walking his dog.

“According to witnesses, Braxton approached and threatened to harm the man,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the press release. “Braxton continued walking aggressively toward the man, at which time the man, who has a permit to carry a firearm, produced a gun and shot Braxton.”

Authorities say that the armed individual — whose identity has not been publicly disclosed — remained at the scene until officers arrived and cooperated with law enforcement.

Following initial questioning at the scene, he was transported to a police station and released pending further investigation.

The sheriff’s office emphasized there is no evidence to suggest that the shooter had any prior connection to Braxton or his girlfriend before the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said its detectives are actively collaborating with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office as they continue investigating the incident.

DCEMS issued a statement on Monday saying that the department was “deeply saddened” to announce the death of Braxton, who graduated as part of the department’s Cadet Class 17 in April 2015.

“He was an eight-year veteran of the Department who was serving at Engine Company 22 in Shepard Park at the time of his death,” the statement said. “Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”

Braxton and his firefighter girlfriend had two young sons together, Washington NBC affiliate WRC-TV reported.

Authorities emphasized that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and urged anyone with relevant information on the case to come forward and contact investigators at 301-609-6453.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]