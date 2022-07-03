 Isaac Argro Arrested for Murdering Ex-Girlfriend Azsia Johnson
New York Man Allegedly Shot the Mother of His Daughter at Point-Blank Range While She Was Pushing Stroller

Alberto LuperonJul 3rd, 2022, 5:37 pm
 

Isaac Argro

A man has been arrested as the person who shot and killed a New York mother at point-blank range while she was pushing a stroller. Officers identified the suspect as Brooklyn resident Isaac Argro, 22–former boyfriend of the slain Azsia Johnson, 20. He is charged with murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Argro allegedly lured her out on Wednesday, ostensibly to give her things for their three-month-old daughter, according to WABC. Instead, he approached with a ski mask and shot her at point-blank range by East 95th Street and Lexington Avenue, authorities said.

A GoFundMe campaign to support Johnson’s family raised $16,219 of a $20,000 goal as of Sunday.

Her mother Lisa DeSort described Argro as a rage-fueled narcissist who beat Azsia while she was pregnant. His attitude suddenly changed days before the murder, but DeSort said she found this suspicious.

“I even told her, ‘Watch that’ because out of nowhere he started being nice,” she told The New York Post. “He was trying to do something. He’s gonna get what he wants, and this is exactly what he wanted. I know this is what he wanted — to hurt my daughter.”

Johnson, who has an almost two-year-old son from a previous relationship, went to a domestic violence shelter in the fall, her mother told the Post. She considered abortion this time around because she was afraid of Argro, but she could not bring herself to do the procedure even after going to a doctor.

“She came home and she sat down and said ‘I can’t do it, I don’t care Mommy, this is my baby and I’m going to take care of her and I’m going to love her’ and she did,” DeSort said.

Argro allegedly acted hostile at when Johnson tried to bring his daughter into his life. Johnson visited him in Queens after giving birth on March 25, DeSort said.

“‘Mommy I don’t feel comfortable,'” Johnson allegedly told DeSort. “‘I just wanted to see if it would change’ but he was looking at the baby and saying ‘Your mother is such a bitch. Look at your forehead, you have her forehead.'”

