A woman in Pennsylvania told authorities she was home in her bathroom when a man returned and broke her ribs during an argument.

Alex Caudell, 28, has been charged with simple assault and harassment, the Lycoming Regional Police Department announced on Friday.

The defendant has been booked in the Lycoming County Prison on $25,000 bail.

The police department says that on the day in question, officers responded to a report of domestic violence that allegedly occurred the previous evening. A woman had called her friend and left a voicemail sharing startling claims of abuse.

On the voicemail, the woman said, "Alex threw me on the floor and punched me" and that "her ribs are broken," according to police.

"He hurt me so bad," she added.

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Officers spoke with the woman and noted that she was "moving slowly and holding her right side."

It was then that the victim gave her account of what happened the previous day at about 7:20 p.m.

The woman said she was in the bathroom when Caudell "arrived home and began arguing with her." Police did not detail the relationship between the suspect and victim.

Caudell reportedly got into the woman's face, and she "put her arms out to move herself back when he then threw her to the ground." Officers arrested the suspect, noting that the assault charge was domestic-related.

The defendant was processed and arraigned in court. It is unclear when he is set to return.

Lycoming County is located in central Pennsylvania about 185 miles northwest of Philadelphia.