A Kansas semitruck driver is standing trial after he allegedly ran over a man who had laid down in a parking space while they were arguing over the spot.

Travis Briscoe, 47, stands accused of second-degree murder in the death of Abdelmuttalib Mohamed. Briscoe and Mohamed were both at a Wichita truck stop shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2025, when they were backing their semitruck trailers into a parking spot at the same time.

Both men began arguing over the space, with Mohamed, 57, of Georgia, insisting it was his, saying "my spot, my spot." Briscoe told cops he had trouble understanding Mohamed because of an accent. Mohamed apparently laid down behind Briscoe's truck, prompting the defendant to ask the victim "what are you doing?" and point out other spots in the parking lot.

Briscoe got back in his truck and reportedly assumed Mohamed had moved because he could no longer see him. He allegedly began backing up and another truck driver began honking at him. Briscoe pulled forward and realized he had run over Mohamed, a probable cause affidavit stated.

The defendant called 911.

Witnesses told cops that Briscoe appeared to be "angry and cussing" in his cab before he backed up in a "dangerous and reckless" manner. They also said they heard him say "lay down."

A video from Briscoe's cab appeared to show him yelling "lay down motherf—er" at Mohamed before running him over. The video also apparently showed that Mohamed was trying to back into the parking spot before Briscoe arrived.

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Cops arrested Briscoe and took him to the Sedgwick County Jail, where he's been ever since.

Briscoe declined to speak with detectives, but he reportedly admitted to running Mohamed over in a phone call he made from the jail about 10 days after the incident.

The trial began on Monday.