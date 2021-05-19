Man Indicted for Beating 7-Year-Old Boy to Death with Hammer, Stabbing the Child’s Mother

A West Virginia man has been indicted because he allegedly beat a 7-year-old boy to death with a hammer and stabbed the child’s mother. Rashad Akeem Thompson, 34, faces charges of first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, attempted first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and domestic battery, Raleigh County Prosecutor Ben Hatfield (R) said Tuesday in a WCHS report.

Thompson was arrested in March. Victims were identified as Tre’Shaun Brown, and survivor Felicia Brown, 24.

“I just lost it,” Thompson allegedly said, according to police in the city of Beckley.

According to cops, a neighbor said the mother woke her up banging on her door. The mother, who had sustained stabbed wounds to the face, asked the neighbor for help getting her son and her 2-year-old child from her apartment. The neighbor managed to save the toddler, and fled upon seeing Thompson emerge from the kitchen. She said she returned to the apartment to get the older boy, but found Thompson repeatedly striking a part of the couch inside the residence using an object she could not identify.

The neighbor returned a third time and saw that the 7-year-old boy was dead on the part of the couch that Thompson was striking, police said.

Cops said the defendant asked for an attorney when they tried to interview him. Police said his clothes were covered in what seemed to be blood.

[Mugshot via Beckley Police Department]

