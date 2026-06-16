A Wisconsin man will never see the outside of prison walls after a judge sentenced him for killing a police officer and wounding another — a crime triggered when a fight broke out between two women.

Tremaine Jones, 23, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision for first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon in the death of 32-year-old Milwaukee Police Officer Kendall Corder.

The defendant was sentenced to an additional 83 years after also being found guilty in April of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, and possessing a short-barreled rifle, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.

On the night of June 26, 2025, a fight broke out between two women in the area of North 25th Street and West Garfield Avenue in Milwaukee. They were said to have been feuding over a cheating boyfriend, and a man with a gun broke up a fight.

"That's what sets everything off," Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Grant Huebner said at the defendant's trial, according to local Fox affiliate WITI. "Everything happens because of that."

As Law&Crime previously reported, one of the women apparently did not like the man with the gun breaking up the fight. She called Jones, and he showed up with his own gun — a short-barreled rifle.

According to the ADA, he "decides to make 25th and Garfield his little punching bag." Huebner added: "He's just firing off a round, p—d because there's a guy in the apartment?"

Jones was walking on a street in the area, waving a rifle and reportedly yelling, "What you want? Let's do it!" Multiple 911 calls were made, and the people who were at the apartment for the fight left, authorities said.

Still, Jones kept his gun with him as officers approached the area.

The defendant fired 16 shots, "13 of 'em at a guy who's running away," Huebner said. "He takes a pause, and he fires more."

"The officers were both struck and not able to return fire," the Milwaukee Police Department said three days after the shooting. "Officer Corder was transported to Froedtert Hospital for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries."

Corder's 29-year-old partner was brought to a hospital, treated, and released. Jones was arrested.

Jones' defense attorney read a statement written by his client expressing the man's remorse for his actions.

"There is not a day that goes by without me thinking … I just wish I could go back in time and change what happened. Although that is not possible," the letter stated, per the local outlet. "The reality of it is that I pray each and every day that you, the families and God could someday forgive me for my selfish actions that day. I am not a monster or a violent person."

"I was highly intoxicated this day and unfortunately, I let fear and anger cloud my judgment," the letter added. "I will not use my drug abuse as an excuse for my poor behavior and decisions. I am here today to take accountability, apologize and pray for forgiveness someday for the grief and suffering that my actions have caused."

Court records state that Jones intends to "pursue post-conviction relief."