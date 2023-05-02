A man randomly attacked a developmentally disabled woman and raped her, causing serious and lasting injuries, according to cops in Forest Park, Ohio.

“This is a random attack on someone who is a developmentally disabled adult, and it’s horrific what he did to her,” police Capt. Rick Jones told Law&Crime.

The woman was walking to a bus stop for work at about 6 a.m. on Saturday, he said. At that point, German Mathews, 39, allegedly interacted with her, struggled with her, and assaulted her. He dragged her into nearby woods, Jones said.

Seeing the initial confrontation, a witness called the police. An officer soon arrived. Peering into the woods, he spotted Mathews and the woman in the middle of the rape and called on the defendant to stop, Jones said.

“She was literally covered in blood,” he said of the woman.

The defendant allegedly began running immediately. Officers set up a perimeter and captured him.

Jones told Law&Crime that the call initially came out as a possible domestic incident, but he said that Mathews and the woman were strangers. As far as the police know, they had never encountered each other.

The woman suffered significant and serious injuries, the captain told Law&Crime.

Mathews broke both of her orbital bones, fractured her skull, broke her nose, and caused brain swelling, he said. She is still in the hospital. It is going to take her a long time to recover from these injuries, he said.

Irvin Laibson, a friend of the woman, described her as a woman in her mid-40s, living with the mental capacity of a teenager, according to WXIX.

“She has a job,” he said. “One of the things she said when she got in the hospital… apparently, she said, ‘Tell the people I’m going to be late for work.'”

She “fought like hell” during the attack, he told the outlet.

Mathews is locked up on a $400,000 bond for two counts of forcible rape and a count each of kidnapping and felonious assault, records show.

Jones voiced frustration, saying Mathews had been deported as a result of other crimes.

Forest Park police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer said in court Monday that Mathews faced sexual assault charges in Florida, but those were dismissed, according to WLWT. The defendant was charged in 2017 with illegally entering the country through Texas, the judge said in a WCPO report.

