A 21-year-old man in Texas pleaded with deputies to let him "call my mom" after he sped away from a traffic stop and tried to avoid being arrested, authorities say.

Kevin Guerrero has been charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention, and unlawful carrying of a weapon, El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte announced on Wednesday. Guerrero was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, where his total bond was set at $37,500.

On Sunday at about 2:05 a.m., deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office pulled over a vehicle they said was "displaying an obscured license plate." The traffic stop took place in the 7300 block of Doniphan Drive in Canutillo, Texas, which is located just north of El Paso and the Mexican border.

Deputies began speaking with the driver, with one deputy's body camera recording their interaction. In the video, the driver — alleged to be Guerrero — appears to tell the deputy, "I'm not under the influence, you wanna do a DWI?"

The deputy then turns away from the car before apparently hearing the engine rev. "Hey, hey," the law enforcement officer says before asking in Spanish, "you're leaving?"

At that moment, the driver speeds away.

The footage also shows the suspect sprinting with a bag in his hand as a patrol vehicle follows him with its sirens blaring. "You're gonna get Tased!" an officer warns. The sheriff's office said it found the suspect's vehicle "crashed and abandoned in a desert lot."

An officer sprints after the suspect, and the video shows deputies handcuffing Guerrero. As he's being detained, he can be heard begging multiple times, "Let me call my mom."